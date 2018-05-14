Election in Davao region remains peaceful – PNP 11

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Authorities in Davao region reported that the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan 2018 elections have been peaceful despite some reported incidents before voting day.

In a statement, Southern Mindanao police spokesperson Chief Insp. Milgrace Driz of Regional Office XI said that “Davao region remains to be peaceful and manageable towards the end of voting period.”

The PRO XI said they“adhere to the mandate of the Constitution in the delivery of public service in the duration of this election. it ensures the safety and security to exercise everyone’s right of suffrage.”

While in a separate interview with DCPO Director Police Senior Supt Alexander Tagum also said that in Davao City, “all in all the election has been successful and peaceful.”

On Friday, around 8000 security forces from different law enforcement units were deployed in the Davao region aimed at a zero election-related violence. Security forces including Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

According to Col. Tagum, Davao City police officers were deployed as early as May 11 to ensure the security and safety of the public. He said that even though there were cases of election-related violence, it was generally peaceful.

Before the elections, three people were reported injured after a shooting incident in Barangay 23-C after supporters of rival candidates, incumbent village chief Alemudin “Wating” Usman and his challenger Amilbangsa Manding squabbled and taunted each other.

Among the wounded due to gunshots were lcon Ebrahim, 48 and Alibaser Cabuntalan, 34 while another individual Abdul Asis was stabbed on the same night.

Re-electionist Antonio Pardillas Guatno of Barangay Pangyan was also killed in Calinan district in a shootout with the police after he reportedly resisted when police officers were serving a search warrant in his home in Purok 4A, Barangay Pangyan. Police said Guatno violated Republic Act No. 10591, the Philippine firearms law. But before the search happened, Guatno drew a pistol and aimed it at the raiding team.

In Davao City, out of 182 barangays, 55 were under category 2 and 1 barangay under category 1. (davaotoday.com)