For bashing the Chief, police reassigned

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — One personnel from the Davao City Police Office has been reassigned in Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) after he was found bashing Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde online.

The report came from DCPO spokesperson Police Senior Inspector Ma. Teresita Gaspan during the AFP-PNP press conference on Wednesday morning.

She said they received a memorandum order from the national office two weeks ago ordering the transfer of one police officer to the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) .

Gaspan refused to name the said police officer.

On May 8, Albayalde summoned 11 cops in Camp Crame from different police groups and regions but only 9 of them reported. They were found having commentaries about his strict leadership in the “Buhay Lespu” Facebook page.

The PNP Chief was criticized by several police officers after he conducted a surprise inspection in several police stations in Metro Manila in March, while he was still director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

Albayalde said that these identified police officers were found to have a “conduct unbecoming of a police officer” and could be dismissed from service. (davaotoday.com)