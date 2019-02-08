No political campaigns during Araw ng Davao celebration

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – No political candidates will be allowed to campaign during the celebration of Araw ng Davao 2019.

This was the warning raised by the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) to political aspirants, stating that candidates should not maximize the event to gain votes.

CTOO Head Generose Tecson told reporters in a press conference on Thursday that politicians and their supporters are not allowed to distribute campaign paraphernalia during the parade and in the vicinity of the city hall.

“They are welcome to join but not to distribute campaign materials especially during the parade to avoid politics,” Tecson emphasized.

When asked if there are senatorial candidates who will be present in the various events of the Araw ng Davao, Tecson said she is not in the position to discuss and still waits for the final program.

Tecson is also optimistic that this year’s Araw ng Davao will throw a huge number of tourists despite the ongoing implementation of martial law in Mindanao.

In a separate press conference last Wednesday, the Davao Travel Agents Association (DTAA) said that martial law has become one of the main factors on the number of foreign tourists visiting Davao.

Though there was no data presented during the press conference, Day Uyking of DTAA said they have cases of Chinese tourists who backed out from their scheduled tours after martial law was declared by President Rodrigo Duterte in Mindanao.

Tecson for her part said they have been working double time to promote Davao to the international market despite the questions on security in Mindanao.

They have been to national and international road shows to showcase Davao City and “tell people that the city is peaceful in contrast to what they think.”

Although the tourism head acknowledged the effects of martial law as people are still hesitant, Tecson said that the more than 2 million tourist arrivals in the city only manifest “that a lot of people are still interested to visit Davao because of what it can offer to visitors.”

“Let’s not think about the horror of martial law in the history of the Philippines because it is not happening. I can say there’s no effect to our tourist arrivals”, Tecson said.

The CTOO also reminded the public on security protocols during the Araw ng Davao events to avoid hassles and stress among foreign and local tourists.

These protocols include the observance of the existing laws and ordinances in the city and following the guidelines set by authorities. (davaotoday.com)