PDEA warns of dangers of Ecstasy drug, now in Davao City

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) XI head disclosed to the public that they are closely monitoring a suspect over the entry of party drugs called ‘ecstasy’ here targeting students as its market.

PDEA XI Regional Director Antonio Rivera said in a press conference on Wednesday that a person is now being monitored by authorities for selling ecstasy in the city mostly to students who are active in partying and other group activities.

Rivera said this person is currently ‘not so far an active seller of ecstasy in the city’ but identified by authorities as the source of these party drugs with a market value of P2000 – P3000. The good thing said Rivera, ecstasy, for now, is not as popular as Marijuana and Shabu since the city has curfew hours to limit club and disco activities, as well as rave parties compared to other big cities in the country.

The PDEA Director also warned the public about ecstasy, which, he said, is dangerous especially among girls. The illegal drug can be sold to buyers in many different forms such as in pills or in liquid.

Liquid ecstasy locally known as ‘ChemRom’ or Chemical Romance said Rivera is being used by suspects to sexually abuse their victims. It is also mixed with another drug called ‘Viagra” a drug initially designed to help lower blood pressure but is now typically used to treat erectile dysfunction. The mixture mentioned by Rivera is called ‘fly-high’ which is more dangerous if consumed by victims. It will mostly result in unconsciousness.

In a published article of PDEA, Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) or commonly known as “Ecstasy”, “X-TC”, “Adam”, “Eden Tablet”, or by its any other name – refers to the drug having such chemical composition, including any of its isomers or derivatives in any form; “Ecstasy”, the other trendy drug, is the term used for a group of “designer” drugs closely related in chemical form to the amphetamine family of illicit drugs. It is also known as the yuppie drug, and the hug drug, among others.

It also causes: 1.Fatigue and perhaps depression after the drug is stopped, 2. Restlessness, anxiety and pronounced visual and auditory hallucinations at large doses, 3. Nausea and Vomiting, 4. Rise in blood pressure and heart rate, death from heart failure or stroke. Prolonged regular use can lead to the same long-term effects as with synthetic stimulants, including a potential for neurotoxicity and brain damage as well as liver damage.

Rivera also mentioned that one of the buyers of ecstasy has given them information about the suspect that helped them to intensify the investigation of his whereabouts and identification.

“We are now doing a test buying to know his capacity in producing ecstasy in the city. For now, we can sense that he is afraid to do the full-blown operation because maybe he knows the capacity of authorities here” said Rivera in a separate interview. (davaotoday.com)