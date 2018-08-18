DAVAO CITY,Philippines – A total of 18 entries in this year’s 1st Kosplay Kadayawan showcased their different interpretation of the city’s iconic Philippine Eagle.

Kosplay (Cosplay) or Costume Play is an amateur hobby wherein participants wear self-made costumes inspired by fictional anime characters.

Kosplay entry(Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)

Kosplay entry(Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)

Kosplay entry(Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)

Kosplay entry(Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)

Kosplay entry(Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)

Kosplay entry(Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)

Kosplay entry(Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)

Kosplay entry(Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)

Kosplay entry(Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)

Kosplay entry(Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)

This year’s Grand Champion was won by entry number 8 Queen of Eagle – Angel Montenegro, 2nd prize winner was entry number 15 Tipuli- Jhonelle Pasaol and 3rd prize winner was entry number 2 Malaya Diosa ng mga Agila – Kristian Luis Ronquillo.

KOSPLAY Grand Champion,Queen of Eagles,Angel Montenegro (Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)

Second Prize Winner Tipuli Jhonelle Pasaol(Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)

Third Prize Winner Malaya Diosa ng mga Agila – Kristian Luis Ronquillo.(Kath M. Cortez/davaotoday.com)

The grand winner received a total prize of P120, 000 and a plaque from the City Government of Davao.(davaotoday.com)
