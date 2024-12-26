NCCC Mall reopening evokes mixed emotions

NCCC Mall Ma-a perspective (Photo from NCCC Mall Ma-a’s Facebook page)

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The reopening of the New City Commercial Corporation (NCCC) Mall along the corner of Maa and Matina Streets seven years after it was burned that killed 38 drew mixed reactions on social media.

On December 19, NCCC President and CEO Lafayette Alvaren Lim posted a selfie with the newly constructed mall in the background with a statement: “Seven years. This is the end and the beginning.”

The NCCC Supermarket held its soft opening on December 20, Lim made a longer post filled with gratitude to his staff and business associates for their support.

But alongside this celebratory mood, Lady Jeemarie Selera chose to remember the call center agents on their seventh death anniversary with a post, where the names of the 37 were scrolled on a photo with the words SSI.

37 agents from the Survey Sampling International (SSI) Davao were working in their office on the mall’s fourth floor when fire broke out that morning of December 23, 2017. The fire alarm failed to set off, only a few escaped but the 37 were trapped and died from suffocation.

“Today, we honor and remember the brave souls of this tragic incident. The reopening of the mall brought me mixed emotions. For many of us, the pain remains, and this day reminds us of the love and memories we hold so dearly.

Forever loved, forever missed. #SSI37 “

The post garnered over 1,200 shares, and comments from former SSI agents.

Some of the comments on her post, from former SSI staff, said they could not push themselves to go to NCCC because of the deaths of their co-workers. Some of the comments still asked for justice and closure for the victims.

“The new NCCC mall Maa is built on the remains of the people who worked in it. That alone is eerie on itself,” one of the comments said.

In the aftermath of the fire, a task force probed the incident. They found malpractice when electrical wirings were installed during the renovation of the mall on the third floor which caused the fire. There was also the absence of a building permit during the renovation, while the structure of the fourth floor did not comply with safety standards.

Charges of reckless imprudence against the executives of the NCCC Mall and SSI were dismissed by the City Prosecutor’s Office, while charges against the engineer in charge of the renovation were dropped after the families of the victims withdrew their complaints after signing affidavits of desistance. (davaotoday.com)