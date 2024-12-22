Nine episodes of the Duterte Dramaserye 2024

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – When we talk about Dutertes we say they are “full of drama”. This year saw that peak drama with Vice President Sara Duterte and her father, former President Rodrigo, grabbing headlines.

If they are a Dramaserye then Davao Today sums up the news that defined them with these episodes.

“Retired, tired”

At the start of 2024, Tatay Digong held his first presscon 18 months after stepping down. He clarified there is no destab, and there is no comeback. He is “retired…tired” and is fine with President BBM. But this is just the beginning.

Screengrab from former President Rodrigo Duterte's press conference in Davao City on January 2024.

Maisug

Weeks later, Dutertes launched their movement to protest House members pushing for people’s initiative and charter change. Tatay Digong flips his stand, bashing BBM. This was supposed to be a prayer rally, but the Dutertes – Digong, Polong, and Baste – are not in the mood for peace.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte appeared at the One Nation One Opposition prayer rally on January 28, 2024.

Hakbang…paurong

The Dutertes’ Hakbang ng Maisug hardly took a step forward because of the lack of numbers. Allies like Governor Jubahib got suspended, spokesperson Harry Roque went into hiding to evade the Congress’ probe on his role in the POGO scheme. Digong’s call for Mindanao independence did not gain support from fellow Mindanawon politicians. VP Sara purged Hugpong ng Pagbabago of Davao dynasts who switched sides to Marcos.

Former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque (Photo courtesy of House of Representatives)

The Boy Who Cried Pork

Congressman Paolo ‘Polong’ Duterte wailed how the pro-Marcos House reduced his congressional district budget and restarted the family feud with the Nograleses by picking on PBA Party-list Rep Migs Nograles. But Polong could not sustain his fight when he gets called out by the House for taking a big slice of the pork when his daddy was president. Now he is embroiled in the revived probe of his role in drug smuggling.

The Breakup

Our liking for showbiz chismis runs over politics with the breakup of the BBM-Sara Uniteam. After months of speculations and rifts between the two dynasts, VP Sara made it official with her resignation as education secretary and vice-chair of NTF-ELCAC. There are hows and whys and what-ifs, but the bottom line is there was no clear basis of unity between “Kasamaan” and “Kadiliman” from the very start. Just like showbiz, it’s a hyped loveteam.

Photo courtesy of Presidential Communications Office (PCO)

Fallen Son

Apollo Quiboloy may proclaim himself as the “anointed Son of God” and “owner of the universe”. But neither he, nor his allies the Dutertes, could stop the police from turning his own Kingdom to a garrison, which eventually led to his surrender to face trial for sins of the flesh.

Photo from Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr.'s Facebook post

Shemenit

VP Sara’s followers may applaud her for her defiant attitude and statements during the committee hearings about her budget. But for the rest of the world, she’ll be remembered for this: when asked to produce liquidation reports, she produced memes and quotes: Shemenit, Isang Kaibigan, Mary Grace Piattos, President of Hell, Beheading BBM, Assassinate, Designated Survivor. All these leads to calls for her impeachment.

Duts (Guts) tour

Filipino-American Olivia Rodrigo wowed her fans. But another Rodrigo roused his fans in his appearance in the Senate and House quad-comm hearings where he remained unapologetic on his war on drugs campaign that led to extrajudicial killings. Digong said let the ICC judge him. It may happen soon.

Photo from House of Representatives' Facebook page

All-in

The coming mid-term elections in 2025 see five Dutertes running for local elections, with the 79-year-old Digong making a comeback to the mayoral position that started his political career. For the first time in decades, Davawenyos see a tight race as the Nograleses unite with other political clans to wrest power of Davao from the Dutertes.

Year 2024 finds the Dutertes in uncharted territory and questions that may be answered in 2025. Impeachment, ICC, elections. Their legacy is contested.

But should we still tune in to them in 2025?

We have watched this dynasty for so long. Seen their rise to power from city to nation. Heard their words that roused their followers but frustrated the rest of the people. Felt how our country, our families become fractured because of their blood lust.

They may be popular, but their lines are repetitive, their cast is weak, and their ratings are low.

But at this time when the city, and the nation, are filled with problems, we need to ask: Sila pa ba ang bida? Are we gonna be mere spectators of their same repetitive bloody drama, or should we unplug and find a better program? (davaotoday.com)