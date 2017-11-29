DAVAO CITY, Philippines – The biggest fire that happened in the city on November 24 caused more than P82 million in damages, a far cry from the initial estimate of P3 million.

Norman Baloro, coordinator of the City Social Services and Development Office (CSSDO) in Buhangin District, said the mult-million peso damage left 424 houses totally damaged and only two houses that were partially damaged.

With damages reaching P82,704,500, the fire that gutted the residential areas and market place located in Zone 5 and Muslim Village in Kilometer 11, Barangay Sasa was the biggest this month, said Baloro.

READ: Sasa fire hits 5th alarm, leaves 800 families homeless

To assist the affected families, some P5.87 million worth of local assistance from the city government has been prepared.

Baloro said the local government has started distributing the cash assistance to the fire victims Wednesday afternoon, November 29. House owners whose properties were totally damaged will get P10,000 each; those whose properties were partially damaged and who are renters will receive P5,000 each; while boarders will get P2,000 each

Based on the list of the CSSDO, those who were affected by the fire were 424 house owners, 183 renters and 131 sharers or families who were living with relatives or friends, and 35 individuals who were boarders.

Hundreds of families were temporarily housed in Fatima Village in Kilometer 11. Baloro said there is no instruction yet whether the victims will be relocated.

But he said aside from the cash-aid, the government will conduct an “after-care program” to re-assess the situation of the affected residents.

“The help will not end with the distribution of cash assistance, we will re-assess them to know what they need so we can provide them with opportunities for livelihood and employment,” he said. (davaotoday.com)