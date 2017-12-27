Sara says Pulong’s resignation not an end of his career

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio said Wednesday, December 27, that her brother is not keen on “closing his doors” to politics, despite announcing his resignation as Davao City vice mayor two days ago.

“I don’t think he is closing his doors in running again,” Duterte-Carpio told reporters. “But for this term, there are so many issues impugning his honor.”

Which is why, she said, the eldest son of President Duterte felt resigning was the best way to “redeem his honor.”

Duterte, in the council’s special session on Christmas Day, announced that he would be resigning as Vice Mayor. A letter of his resignation has been sent through mail to the Office of the President on Wednesday.

The vice mayor referred to the smuggling allegations at the Bureau of Customs to which he was implicated, and the “very public squabble” with his daughter, Isabelle Duterte as among the two reasons why he had to resign.

According to Duterte-Carpio, her older brother had long wanted to resign at the height of the controversies but said he was afraid he would hurt Dabawenyos as he presented himself to serve the city as vice mayor.

But resigning, she insisted, “was his decision and I felt he was very firm when he said that he will resign.”

Duterte’s successor, a councilor with the highest votes depending on the percentage of voters in a district, is yet to be determined. The mayor said they are now seeking help from the Commission on Elections.

For now, Duterte will be considered on leave until December 31. He plans to extend his leave until the President formally accepts his resignation, said Duterte-Carpio. (davaotoday.com)